Charleston County seeking public input on James Island intersection improvements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have asked for the public’s opinion on which of three intersection designs they would prefer at a dangerous James Island two-way stop.
The intersection in question is on James Island at the Fort Johnson and Secessionville Roads.
Discussion has abounded on the topic since 2011, and in five years the intersection saw at least 40 accidents.
It is currently a four-way intersection with two stop signs, but without turn lanes.
Charleston County officials say that they now have three options for improvements and want the public to decide.
County officials say those choices include a traffic signal with turn lanes, a roundabout and a four-way stop.
The county’s current favorite is a traffic signal with turn lanes, however this is also the most expensive option.
The estimated cost of this preferred alternative is $1.8 million. The funding for the project was approved in 2016 out of the second half cent sales tax.
While this is the most expensive option, the project manager says it could be worth it, since it takes less property, moves traffic the best and doesn’t require property relocation.
All comments need to be submitted by August 31, but the project manager says that collecting all this data beforehand will ensure the project is well supported before spending tax payers’ dollars.
The project manager says hopefully construction could start by spring of 2021.
Comments can be left at the bottom of the Charleston County website.
