Charleston Police ask for help catching accused vandal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are looking for help identifying a man responsible for numerous vandalisms to vehicles in the 40 block of John Street.
Police ask the public to note the suspects distinct tattoos on his right shoulder and right rib cage.
If you have any information on the identity of this man please call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-544-1111 or the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-3913.
