Charleston Police release surveillance images in downtown vandalism case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify several people in connection with vandalism that occurred during a riot in downtown Charleston on May 30.
The photos depict images associated with instances of vandalism on Meeting Street on May 30, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
That was the same evening businesses on King Street were also vandalized in a riot that followed a George Floyd protest that began at Marion Square that afternoon.
Anyone who can identify any of the people pictured is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, the Team 1 office at 843-720-3913, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
