Charleston police to start strict enforcement of brandishing deadly weapons ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they will begin a strict enforcement of the brandishing deadly weapons ordinance.
“While the Charleston Police Department’s efforts to enforce the city’s ordinance on brandishing a deadly weapon have been focused on education measures and voluntary compliance, in light of recent events, the CPD will be strictly enforcing the ordinance going forward,” police said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.
Individuals found to be in violation of this ordinance will be subject to arrest. According to the ordinance (Sec. 21-219), “Brandish means to wave or flourish menacingly, to display ostentatiously, threateningly, angrily or aggressively.”
According to police, the man was lawfully carrying the weapon for a short period of time. Police say the person had the gun displayed the evening before.
Officers checked the weapon and found that it was not loaded, and the person eventually put the weapon in his car without incident.
