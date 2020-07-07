The Citadel to resume classes early as coronavirus safety measure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with The Citadel say they are resuming classes early so that the semester can end before Thanksgiving break.
This is an effort to protect the safety of students and staff so they will not have to return immediately following the holiday break.
The military college in Charleston has several safety measures in place for the upcoming school year. This initiative is called Operation Fall Return.
The provost at the Citadel, Sally Selden, Ph.D., says shifting the calendar significantly close to the start of the semester was not a decision they took lightly.
She wrote a following announcing the changes:
"We will be starting classes for the Corps of Cadets on Wednesday, August 19 — one week earlier than we had planned. This means that matriculation for the Class of 2024 will move to Saturday, August 8, and that cadre will return one week earlier than that, on August 1.
The last day of classes for the Corps will be November 24, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Rather than returning to campus after Thanksgiving furlough, we will hold final exams remotely. The last day of exams will be December 9.
The schedule for CGC classes has shifted in a similar fashion. The start for the Evening Undergraduate, Graduate, and Online classes has moved to August 19. Classes in the first eight week session in CGC will begin on Monday, August 24."
The school says face coverings will be required and students will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning. Staff and students will have to sign a document saying they don’t have coronavirus symptoms and have not been exposed to someone with the virus among other things.
School officials says they will also contact trace and encourage social distancing when possible.
They are expected to provide more information closer to the school's reopening.
“We want to thank all of you for the ways you have already adapted to the many personal and professional challenges the pandemic has created,” Selden said. “I continue to be inspired by you and to be grateful for your dedication, flexibility and patience.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.