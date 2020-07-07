City of Charleston facing $40 million budget shortfall due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city officials say they are looking to hold back spending on larger projects and other areas due to a budget shortfall.
City leaders say their budget is approximately $40 million short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the city’s largest money makers are parking and tourism fees.
The chief financial officer says the city lost about $12 million in parking revenue and $19.2 million dollars in tourism money.
The state was on lock down for about two months to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city says visitor numbers have steadily increased since the city reopened on May 28.
With the rising umber of coronavirus cases the city says the tourism industry isn't expected to recover anytime soon.
The city did save in some areas during the lockdown, but not enough to cover the $40 million shortfall they are facing. A hiring freeze is place until September, but it could last into 2021.
The city is looking at cutting back on non-essential services and stalling projects among other things.
There will be a full council workshop on Thursday where they will discusses how to address the shortfall.
