City of Charleston gets $21.5 million for downtown drainage project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston say the city has received $21.5 for a downtown drainage project.
On Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank approved the city’s application for funding in the amount of $21.5 million for Phase 5 of the Septima Clark Drainage and Transportation Improvement Project.
“This is a huge win for citizens all across Charleston,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.”In addition to providing essential funding for this critical project, it will free up $21.5 million for use in drainage projects in every area of our city.”
City officials said while it didn’t receive funding during this round of approvals, the city’s application for the Low Battery Sea Wall is still eligible for funding later this year or can be resubmitted in 2021.
In addition, Charleston County received support for corridor improvements to Main Road between Savannah Highway and River Road, which were a primary component of the Citywide Transportation Plan that Charleston City Council passed in August 2018.
