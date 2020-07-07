Coroner identifies 3 victims of deadly Goose Creek shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the three men killed in a shooting late Friday night in Goose Creek.
Acacio Carro, 45; Jose Torrez-Padilla, 39; and Salvador Dominguez, 32, died in the shooting, Coroner George Oliver said. All three victims lived in Goose Creek, he said.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, Berkeley County dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance, Dep. Carli Drayton said. When deputies arrived on the scene they found multiple people were shot inside of a home on Oakside Drive.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
