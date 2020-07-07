Cracker Barrel shuts down Mount Pleasant location

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Cracker Barrel location has permanently closed, according to a recorded message.
The restaurant was located in the Six Mile Marketplace on North Highway 17.
"We are deeply saddened to share that this location has been permanently closed," the recording that answers calls to the location states. It then invites you to visit the company's remaining Charleston-area locations in North Charleston and Summerville.
As of Tuesday morning, the Mount Pleasant location no longer appears on the restaurant's website as a location.
In a news release from June 2, the company cited “unprecedented circumstances and rapidly changing market conditions” caused by the pandemic as causing “significant disruptions to the restaurant industry and the company’s business.”
It also states restaurant sales declined 41.7% and store retail sales dropped 45.5% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared with the comparable period of 2019.
Cracker Barrel, based in Lebanon, Tennessee, has not yet provided a comment about the location’s closing.
