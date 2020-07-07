Darlington woman plays lotto on way to work, wins $250K

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington woman is $250,000 richer after winning the lottery.
On the way to work, the lucky winner stopped at the Youngs #3609 store on N. Main Street in Darlington and purchased a $250,000 Ca$h In ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Officials say instead of taking the rest of the day off, the woman went on to work, bringing the lucky ticket with her.
“I still can’t believe it,” the woman said. “I’m in shock.”
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $250,000 playing the $250,000 Ca$h In game is 1 in 780,000.
Officials say the Youngs #3609 store received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.
