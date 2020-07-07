FIRST ALERT: One hospitalized after vehicle overturns on I-26 off-ramp

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an overturned vehicle blocked an I-26 off-ramp Tuesday morning.
The vehicle overturned onto its side at approximately 10:37 a.m. on the I-26 off-ramp from Charleston towards Summerville at the 199 mile marker, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
One person involved in the single-vehicle crash was taken to the hospital but there was no word on their condition.
As of shortly after 11:30 a.m., a tow truck was on its way to the scene to clear the ramp.
Authorities have not yet said when they expect the ramp to reopen.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.