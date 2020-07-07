Heavy law enforcement presence reported in Dorchester Co. neighborhood

VIDEO: Heavy law enforcement presence reported in Dorchester Co. neighborhood
By Riley Bean | July 7, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 7:10 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating an incident near a North Charleston town home.

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence along Archdale Boulevard, just off of Dorchester Road, since before 5 a.m.

This is near a group of condos on the street.

Deputies have not released any information on the incident. There has been no official word on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.