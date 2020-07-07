Low pressure to keep weather unsettled for next 2 days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak area of low pressure is slowly moving eastward across central Georgia and will lead to plenty of rain across the Lowcountry over the next 2 days. Multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today with locally heavy rainfall possible. It will be a mainly cloudy day which will lead to highs only between 80 - 85 degrees this afternoon, about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Scattered downpours may continue into tonight and tomorrow. We’ll start to see a little bit more sunshine Wednesday and even more on Thursday as we trend back toward a more typical summertime pattern. As this low pressure system slips off the Carolina coastline late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center will be closely watching for the potential of a weak tropical system developing. Because this storm would not develop until after it moves through our area, no impacts are expected outside of the rain that we will see over the next two days. We’ll keep you updated!