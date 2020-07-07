Lowcountry EMS workers taking precautions as they care for patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - EMS workers are just some of the many healthcare employees risking their health to take care of sick patients during this pandemic.
Our local county Emergency Medical Services teams are working around the clock as usual to get sick patients to the hospital. But during COVID, they’re having to be even more careful.
“We are leading the state in infected numbers, and we are likely past the critical juncture already to get those numbers down,” Charleston County EMS Director Dave Abrams said. “We’re going to continue to see them rise before they go down... we’re maintaining our vigilance, we’re wearing masks, washing hands, disinfecting.”
Abrams says in March during the lockdown, their call volume went down 20%.
"Now that the lockdown is over, with COVID on top of our normal call volume, we have noticed an increase of about 5% from the prior year on day and night shift. So our crews are really working hard to keep up with the increased demand while protecting themselves and the public," he said.
Their crews are wearing masks all day, whether or not patients are present, to also protect each other. Patients also wear masks. Abrams says they disinfect between each call and coordinate with hospitals about potential COVID patients coming in.
We asked our local EMS departments how many employees have tested positive so far:
- Charleston County EMS: 2
- Dorchester County EMS: 3
- Georgetown County EMS: 2
- Orangeburg County EMS: 2
- Colleton County EMS: 1
- Williasmburg County EMS: 0
Berkeley County refused to tell us how many EMS workers were sick, saying it could personally identify workers. We reminded them we only asked for just numbers, not for names or personal information.
We then filed a formal FOIA request for that public information.
Abrams considers their Charleston County numbers pretty low considering how contagious COVID is.
"Our crews are doing it right, and they are doing everything humanly possible to get a handle on preventing this covid 19 from infecting EMS so we can continue serving the public," he said.
He says the politicizing and misinformation surrounding masks can be frustrating. He wants to remind the public that masks primarily protect everyone else from your respiratory droplets in case you are infected.
"COVID numbers will continue to go up until people start wearing masks and protecting each other and protecting themselves. If any community can do that- Charleston County and the people within this community can do it because we care about each other more than we care about ourselves. We've proven that," he said.
Lastly, Abrams said it’s essential for patients to still feel confident to call 911 or go to the hospital if they are sick with non-COVID illness, too. He says they’re doing everything possible to safely respond to every call.
