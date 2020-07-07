Missing 8-year-old boy with disabilities found dead in hotel pool, Strongsville police say

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An hours-long search with a tragic ending.
Early Tuesday morning, Strongsville police confirmed an eight-year-old boy who had gone missing Monday afternoon was found dead.
Police said Christopher Johnson was found inside the pool at the Holiday Inn at 15471 Royalton Road.
Strongsville police said at 2:46 p.m. Monday they received a call saying Johnson had gone missing from the hotel.
The 911 caller told police Johnson had disabilities and was last seen 25 minutes ago.
Multiple police agencies responded to help with the investigation and searched the facility and surrounding area.
Johnson’s body was found around midnight.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet released a cause of death.
