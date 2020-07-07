Mother continues seeking justice two years after son’s murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two years after a James Island man’s murder, his mother is still seeking justice. Charleston County investigators say the case of Kurt Melton’s killing is unsolved but still active.
Melton’s murder was part of a wave of violence on Greenhill Road on James Island in June 2018. His body was found in a car at the end of Greenhill Road.
Melton’s mother, Sonia Myers, recalls getting a phone call from her mother that her son was killed.
“I dropped the phone and I said,‘God have mercy’ really loud at the top of my voice,” Myers said Tuesday. “It was the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten.”
“He was turning a street to go home and they opened fire from a bush,” Myers said.
Myers and investigators have been waiting two years for a break in the case that still hasn’t come.
“Long time and I’m still grieving,” Myers said.
Myers says she gets through each day with prayer.
“In the beginning I was mad, combative and wanted to retaliate and stuff. But I just couldn’t go that way, I wanted to, sometimes I still do,” Myers said
She has a tattoo of Kurt’s name on her leg to honor him.
“I’ll never forget him, never,” Myers said.
Melton left behind three children. Anyone with information Melton’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and (843) 554-1111.
