Mount Pleasant Recreation Department opens registration for fall sports

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant officials say they are opening registration for several recreational sports leagues amid coronavirus worries.
As turnout rates plummet because of COVID-19, Mount Pleasant’s Recreation Director Steve Gergick says they are scrambling to find a way to maintain recreational sports revenues without raising rates.
While documents state the department made $128,751 in facility rental revenue last year, according to their latest report, the department had only brought in $12,679 through the end of this May.
The town has opened registration for all of their individual and team sports including football (flag and tackle), softball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and cross-country.
However, because of the risk of Coronavirus, Gergick says some guidelines will have to be put in place.
For these guidelines, the town has looked to AccelerateSC on how to proceed with sports.
Gergick says there will be continuous cleaning of facilities and equipment, there won’t be any handshaking or high-fiving, and when the athletes aren’t in motion, they’ll need to wear a mask.
Even though the town is taking a lot of precautions, Gergick says there’s no way they can guarantee that there isn’t a risk.
There’s no word right now as to how many people have signed up yet, but registration is open until July 20.
