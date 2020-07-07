New coronavirus cluster emerges at Charlotte daycare, nine children test positive

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine children and two staffers at a Charlotte childcare center have tested positive for coronavirus, according to North Carolina’s new dashboard tracking COVID-19 ‘clusters’ across the state.
Health officials reported the second coronavirus cluster, considered five or more cases, in Mecklenburg County at Heaven’s Angels Childcare Center in north Charlotte on Tuesday.
Last week, county officials reported five children and one staff member were among confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a childcare facility in east Charlotte.
Health officials said the first coronavirus “cluster” in the county was located at the Smart Kids #3 Childcare Center, off of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard near Grove Park Boulevard. The cluster is still listed as active on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
These reports have come within weeks of NCDHHS Secretery Mandy Cohen’s announcement detailing the state’s new reporting mechanism on these cases.
In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period, according to NCDHHS.
A cluster of cases was reported at Primrose School of Lake Norman. Two of those cases were children at the daycare. The other three are daycare employees.
The Primrose School of Lake Norman says the facility will be closed through July 13 while it is sanitized. Health leaders say they will continue to contact trace to identify anyone who came in contact with an infected person.
