7-percent of MUSC’s COVID-19 inpatients are children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven of the 101 COVID-19 inpatients at the Medical University of South Carolina are children, according to the hospital.
The breakdown of ages is not available, but they are all under the age of 18. Their cases also tend to be mild, MUSC’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer said.
“We are now testing all inpatients, so when someone gets admitted to the hospital they get a COVID test,” Scheurer said. “We are picking some of those up from routine testing.”
On Monday, MUSC reported 101 people are in their hospital with COVID-19, marking the first time they had an inpatient count in the triple digits. Ten days ago, they had 48.
33 of the 101 are in intensive care, and 18 are on ventilators, according to MUSC Health’s biweekly COVID-19 report.
“We certainly haven’t seen that volume of COVID cases [before],” Scheurer said. “But, we are very comfortable with ICU care and that volume of ventilator use.”
Scheurer added the situation for many hospitals can change pretty quickly.
“As the rate of change goes up, it does make you more nervous that within a day you’ll become outstripped,” Scheurer said. “If you have 100 ICU beds and you’re at 75-percent capacity, 25 that are diagnosed with COVID and require ICU care is not that big of a stretch to get in a single day. That’s where people start to get a little bit nervous.”
The situation at MUSC is a little different, she said. They are only around 70-percent full and have been able to expand their COVID unit into the old children’s hospital space. The new hospital opened earlier this year.
“We do have the luxury of space,” Scheurer said. “The other thing we have going for us is that we do have other hospitals in the region that we can lean on whether it is for beds, staff, or ventilators.”
