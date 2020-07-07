One arrested after police investigate report of man pointing firearm at group outside apartment

One arrested after police investigate report of man pointing firearm at group outside apartment
Charleston Police say they are responding to a report of a man pointing a gun at men outside a West Ashley apartment. (Source: Jonathan Williams)
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 7, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 12:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person is in custody after they responded Tuesday to a report of a man pointing a gun at a group of men at a West Ashley apartment.

Police responded shortly before noon to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane where a man reportedly pointed a firearm then went back inside his apartment, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

At 12:24 p.m., Francis said the situation was resolved and one person was in custody.

Police have not yet released that person’s identity or whether they will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.