One arrested after police investigate report of man pointing firearm at group outside apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person is in custody after they responded Tuesday to a report of a man pointing a gun at a group of men at a West Ashley apartment.
Police responded shortly before noon to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane where a man reportedly pointed a firearm then went back inside his apartment, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
At 12:24 p.m., Francis said the situation was resolved and one person was in custody.
Police have not yet released that person’s identity or whether they will face charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
