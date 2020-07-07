Revised hurricane forecast slightly boosts number of expected hurricanes, named storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters at Colorado State University updated their 2020 Hurricane Season forecast Tuesday.
The new forecast increases the number of named storms expected this season from 16 to 20. The new total includes Tropical Storms Arthur, Bertha, Crisobal, Dolly and Edouard, which have already formed this year.
The revised forecast also increases the number of hurricanes by one, from eight in the April forecast to nine.
The forecast did not change the number of major hurricanes, those of Category 3 strength or stronger, expected this season. That number remains at four.
Recording 20 named storms, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says, would tie the record for the second-most active hurricane season on record.
The average number of named storms per year from 1981 through 2010 was 12.1. There has been an average of 6.4 hurricanes per year and an average of 2.7 major hurricanes per year over that same time period.
