S.C. has 10th fewest coronavirus restrictions, study finds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new study shows that South Carolina ranks among states with the fewest restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to all U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The study, produced by WalletHub, gave the Palmetto State a 10th ranking overall in the lowest number of restrictions designed to slow the spread of the illness, and found that South Carolina had the fewest restrictions for reopening of child-care programs.
Here is a breakdown of the state’s rankings in specific types of restrictions, with a one ranking meaning the fewest and a 25 meaning average:
- 29th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 23rd – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 1st – Reopening of Child-Care Programs
- 9th – Travel Restrictions
- 2nd – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 7th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- 6th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 2nd – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
The study considered data that included whether states have penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation, face mask requirements, restrictions on large gatherings and required health checks at restaurants.
CLICK HERE for an updated list of mask restrictions across the Lowcountry.
But the study, based on data available as of Monday, also shows that South Carolina appears to have fallen several spots since a similar recap the previous week, that placed the state with the fourth-lowest number of restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.