Two suspects arrested, one sought in Dorchester County home invasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two suspects and are searching for another in a home invasion in Dorchester County where a suspect pointed a gun at a juvenile’s face.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Saderis Brown of Summerville and 20-year-old Quinterria Williams of Charleston.
DCSO officials said at least one other suspect is still at large, and detectives are working to locate that person.
“This suspect will also be facing the same charges,” the sheriff’s office said.
On Monday, just after 5 p.m., detectives responded to the 8300 block of Planters Knoll after a caller reported there had been a home invasion.
The caller told deputies she left the house briefly to run to the store in the neighborhood.
“When she returned she was met by her four juvenile children screaming and crying,” DCSO officials said.” The juvenile advised the mother several suspects kicked in the door and pointed a gun at her face.”
Witnesses were able to give information about the getaway vehicle to the deputies responding.
“The deputies were able to locate the vehicle still in the immediate area,” the sheriff’s office said. “Once the stop was made deputies were able to identify two persons in the vehicle as two of the suspects who forcefully entered the home.”
The suspects have been charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and first-degree assault.
Both of the suspects were locked up at the detention center and had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
