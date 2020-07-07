Widow files wrongful death lawsuit against Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers in boat accident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The widow of a man who was killed when his boat struck a seawall on the Cooper River has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Edward Barnett was killed when his 24-foot Moran Environmental workboat, “Miss June,” hit a seawall south of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on July 6, 2018, according to the Coast Guard.
Lawyers representing Barnett’s widow state that the collision was due to one or more navigation lights on the dike not working properly.
The suit states the dike was not visible to approaching boaters and was the responsibility of the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers to have those navigation lights working properly.
In addition, lawyers claim that the two organizations had been notified that the navigation lights on the dike were not working properly prior to the collision.
The suit states they knew that the dike’s navigation lights, even when working properly, were insufficient to illuminate the dike at night and alert boaters of its presence.
The other crewmember aboard the “Miss June” suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.
North Charleston Police, North Charleston Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Coast Guard Sector Charleston originally responded to the incident.
