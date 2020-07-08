Bank of America closes several locations in the Lowcountry due to COVID-19

July 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 4:12 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bank of America has closed several of its locations in the Lowcountry due to COVID-19.

Officials say the locations have been temporarily closed to protect employees and customers. According to officials, some of the closures also had either low foot traffic or insufficient staff.

Bank of America recommends customers to use the branch locator tool online to find locations open nearby, hours of operation, or the nearest ATM.

If someone has a safe deposit box at closed locations, they can make appointment to be allowed to access it, according to officials.

According to information posted Wednesday afternoon on the company’s website, the following locations are closed:

Ashley Crossing

Financial Center & ATM

1.2miles

2275 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC 29414

Westwood Plaza

Financial Center & ATM

2.6miles

1806 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407

Savannah Highway

Financial Center & ATM

4.8miles

901 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

Aviation Avenue

Financial Center & ATM

5.8miles

5900 Core Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406

Folly Road (lobby closed but drive thru open)

Financial Center & ATM

6.9miles

540 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Festival Center N Charleston

Financial Center & ATM

7.1miles

5001 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418

200 Meeting Street

Financial Center & ATM

7.8miles

200 Meeting St STE 100, Charleston, SC 29401

Oakbrook

Financial Center & ATM

11.1miles

10090 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC 29485

Brookgreen Town Center

Financial Center & ATM

11.1miles

710 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Freshfields Village

Financial Center & ATM

15.7miles

125 Hedge Row Ln, Johns Island, SC 29455

