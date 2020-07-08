Bank of America closes several locations in the Lowcountry due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bank of America has closed several of its locations in the Lowcountry due to COVID-19.
Officials say the locations have been temporarily closed to protect employees and customers. According to officials, some of the closures also had either low foot traffic or insufficient staff.
Bank of America recommends customers to use the branch locator tool online to find locations open nearby, hours of operation, or the nearest ATM.
If someone has a safe deposit box at closed locations, they can make appointment to be allowed to access it, according to officials.
According to information posted Wednesday afternoon on the company’s website, the following locations are closed:
Financial Center & ATM
1.2miles
2275 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC 29414
Financial Center & ATM
2.6miles
1806 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407
Financial Center & ATM
4.8miles
901 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
Financial Center & ATM
5.8miles
5900 Core Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406
Folly Road (lobby closed but drive thru open)
Financial Center & ATM
6.9miles
540 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
Financial Center & ATM
7.1miles
5001 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418
Financial Center & ATM
7.8miles
200 Meeting St STE 100, Charleston, SC 29401
Financial Center & ATM
11.1miles
10090 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC 29485
Financial Center & ATM
11.1miles
710 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Financial Center & ATM
15.7miles
125 Hedge Row Ln, Johns Island, SC 29455
