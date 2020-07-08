BCSD re-entry task force meets to discuss new school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County School District re-entry task force met for first time to figure out what the new school year will look like.
Parents, teachers, students, and district officials have come together to make recommendations.
On Wednesday, the task force met and looked at the state's Accelerate ED recommendations to see which ones would apply and what would be practical in Berkeley County.
Since the end of this past school year, Berkeley County School District officials say they’ve had different teams meet to try and make plans for August.
“We understand that everything is very fluid and all the plans we’re making could easily be changed,” BCSD spokeswoman Katie Tanner said. “Working with those groups, we were able to put out learning pathways, but we’ve also done community surveys, parent surveys, surveys with our teachers and spoken to our principals who have been on some of these design teams.”
Tanner says the plans could easily change depending on new information, and things could look different come August.
Kelly Marone has two children in the school district.
She says she was excited to join the task-force, to make sure parents’ and students’ voices were heard and understood. Marone emphasized that communication on both sides will be key as they move forward.
“There’s so much that goes into this planning that there’s never going to be a perfect solution,” Marone said. “We can just try to get the best solution for the most amount of residents, and I really think Berkeley County School District nailed it by offering the three platforms.”
The school district is offering three learning pathways for students: a traditional learning model where students receive face to face instruction, a blended distance learning, and full virtual learning platform.
The superintendent will be presenting the recommendations made by the task force at their next school board meeting on Tuesday, July 14. The district will have to submit a plan to the state Department of Education by July 28.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.