Charleston man facing multiple counts after pointing a gun at group, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a man they say pointed a gun Tuesday afternoon at a group of people outside a West Ashley apartment.
Akeyal Moore is charged with four counts of pointing a firearm at a person, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police responded shortly at approximately 10:13 a.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane where a man told officers he was talking and laughing with his friends in front of one of the buildings when an unknown man approached the group and pointed a firearm at them, the incident report states.
Detectives interviewed the victims and at 12:24 p.m., Francis said the situation was resolved and one person was in custody in connection with the incident.
