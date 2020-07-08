The Citadel alum Wells Inks New Professional Contract in France

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Former Citadel men's basketball standout Cameron Wells has signed a professional contract with BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque of the French Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB) Pro A.
Wells, who was inducted into The Citadel Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, spent the last two seasons with S. Oliver Wurzburg in top professional division in Germany. During the shortened 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.2% from the field, including 48.0% from beyond the 3-point arc. He scored in double figures in 17 of the 20 games he appeared in, including eclipsing the 20-point mark seven times.
A native of Houston, Texas, Wells signed with Landstede Zwolle in Holland straight out of college for the 2011-12 season before moving to Germany to play for the Tubingen Tigers (2012-13) and Giessen 46ers (2014-17). Following his three-year stint with the 46ers, Wells moved on to Italy, where he played the 2017-18 season for Pallacanestro Varese. He returned to Germany prior to the 2018-19 campaign to join Wurzburg, leading the squad to the 2019 FIBA Euro Cup Finals.
Wells has picked up all-star honors three times in his career (2012, 2015, 2017).
Wells' name can be found all over The Citadel basketball record book and he has parlayed one of the best careers in Bulldog basketball history into a very promising professional career. A three-time National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 22 first-team selection, Wells was named the 2007-08 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by both the media and coaches, and was also a three-time All-Southern Conference selection by the coaches and earned first team and second team honors by the media in 2008-09 and 2009-10. He was also a three-time SoCon Player of the Week and two-time NetScouts.com Player of the Week. On top of all of that, Wells is the program's all-time leader in scoring with 2,049 career collegiate points, having broken Regan Truesdale's record of 1,661 points that stood for almost 26 years. He is also still the Bulldogs' leader in field goals made (753) and assists (485), and is second in free throws made (454), steals (187) and minutes played 4,463. Wells started 126 of the 127 games in which he played and finished his career averaging 16.1 points per game. He was a key member of the 2008-09 team, coached by Ed Conroy, that became only the second Citadel basketball team ever to win 20 games in a season (20-13) and went to the first-ever postseason tournament, the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.
The Citadel men's basketball program has had 12 players go on to play professional basketball over the years, including Rick Swing (Class of 1979) and Gary Daniels (Class of 1962), both of whom were drafted into the NBA.
Currently, six former Bulldogs are playing professionally overseas, including Wells, Matt Frierson (Campo Mourão Basquete, Brazil), Tom Koopman (Mola di Bari, Italy), Lew Stallworth (BC Zaporizhya, Ukraine), Morakinyo Williams (Mekong United BC, Thailand) and Joe Wolfinger (Gifu Swoops, Japan).