The Citadel alum Wells Inks New Professional Contract in France

Wells' name can be found all over The Citadel basketball record book and he has parlayed one of the best careers in Bulldog basketball history into a very promising professional career. A three-time National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 22 first-team selection, Wells was named the 2007-08 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by both the media and coaches, and was also a three-time All-Southern Conference selection by the coaches and earned first team and second team honors by the media in 2008-09 and 2009-10. He was also a three-time SoCon Player of the Week and two-time NetScouts.com Player of the Week. On top of all of that, Wells is the program's all-time leader in scoring with 2,049 career collegiate points, having broken Regan Truesdale's record of 1,661 points that stood for almost 26 years. He is also still the Bulldogs' leader in field goals made (753) and assists (485), and is second in free throws made (454), steals (187) and minutes played 4,463. Wells started 126 of the 127 games in which he played and finished his career averaging 16.1 points per game. He was a key member of the 2008-09 team, coached by Ed Conroy, that became only the second Citadel basketball team ever to win 20 games in a season (20-13) and went to the first-ever postseason tournament, the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.