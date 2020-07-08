Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Dorchester County subdivision

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Dorchester County subdivision.
The coroner’s office identified the deceased as 33-year-old Melvin Smalls III who was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The shooting happened at the Archdale subdivision on Tuesday at 4:10 a.m.
Once on the scene, officers found a shooting victim who died from their injuries.
