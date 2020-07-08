Deputy fired after crash, DUI arrest

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its deputies was fired Tuesday night after a crash in North Charleston in which he was charged with driving under the influence.
Christopher Hunter Venesky is charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident/unattended vehicle, according to Charleston County Detention Center records.
The crash happened Tuesday night while Venesky was in a county-assigned vehicle, Lt. Rick Carson said. Venesky was terminated from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office that night, Carson said.
“Sheriff L.C. Knight has zero tolerance for mixing alcohol with driving, be it personal or agency vehicles,” Carson said. “The sheriff and command staff are saddened by this incident.”
An internal investigation remains active and deputies could not provide further details on the incident.
Venesky joined the agency on April 3, 2017, Carson said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. There was no immediate word on whether anyone involved in the crash was injured or how many vehicles were involved.
Venesky was released on personal recognizance bond, jail records state.
