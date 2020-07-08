Fay could form as storm moves away from Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure that has brought an abundance of clouds and rain over the last 48 hours may form into Tropical Storm Fay as it heads toward the Outer Banks. Unsettled weather is possible again today with numerous showers and storms possible through this evening. Keep the umbrellas handy again today! Peeks of sunshine should help to warm temperatures into the 80s outside of any areas of rain today. The aforementioned low pressure system, currently over the Grand Strand, will be moving into the Atlantic Ocean later today. Once over water, the low is expected to strengthen as it turns northeastward toward the Outer Banks. This storm could eventually become a tropical depression, or even Tropical Storm Fay down the road. This storm will likely bring heavy rain to parts of the Mid-Atlantic, and even southern New England, coastline later this week.