Fifth South Carolina inmate dies of coronavirus contracted in prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said an inmate from MacDougall Correctional Institution died from complications of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Martin William Duncan, 65, died at an outside hospital today after being hospitalized since June 29.
Corrections officers say he tested positive for the coronavirus June 28.
Corrections officers also say Duncan had several underlying medical conditions.
MacDougall Correctional Institution said in a statement, “[South Carolina Department of Corrections], with 16,843 offenders, has had 346 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide.”
They say 59 of those offenders are in MacDougall.
“This is the department’s fifth inmate death associated with the virus,” the statement said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.