Leaders in Dorchester District Four plan for both in person and online instruction for the fall

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester District Four are planning to offer three learning models for students this fall; modified in-person teaching, hybrid and fully independent virtual learning.
April Sanders is preparing for her first year as Clay Hill Elementary's principal. She says preparing for a safe school year during the COVID-19 pandemic is top of mind.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us. This is indeed turbulent times but I think that we can conquer it. We just want to make sure that everyone can get what they need,” Sanders said. “I’m nervous a little bit. I think that veteran principles are nervous, there’s a lot of unknown.”
But district leaders are planning for the unknown with three distinct learning models, similar to those recommend by the state's AccelerateED task force, that Sanders says families can choose.
The district has two virtual learning programs they plan to use for online-only instruction if families choose not to send their children to school. But Sanders says making sure every student has access could be a challenge.
“It’s sometimes hard to get Internet on particular roads so it’s really navigating our way through the process of ensuring that all students who want to stay at home have that right and it is fair for everyone,” Sanders said.
A recent survey sent to parents shows that around 44 percent of all students in the district are in need of more adequate internet to support full virtual learning.
The district's task force is currently drafting alternative materials for case by case bases if students can't come in but also can't get online. Courtney Doctor has a 9-year-old son in DD4.
"It will be a little bit more work. His dad and I talked about it already and we agreed that virtual learning is the best option," Doctor said.
She says her son has a heart condition that makes him especially at risk.
“He has an underlying heart condition so I took a survey online and I gave my opinion which is virtual learning because I don’t want him to contract anything and bring it back home and we live with my parents who are elderly, senior citizens and they have underlying conditions,” Doctor said.
For students who return in person, there will be a modified classroom model where students would have their temperature checked, masks highly encouraged and expanded class layouts.
"Making sure that our students are not on top of each other making sure that our students are coming to school fever free," Sanders said.
Officials also hope to merge the two and provide a hybrid model that is socially distant, but not independent.
"Where there will be a camera in the classroom and students can actually learn from home and watch and interact with a class," Sanders said.
District leaders plan to present a more in-depth report for the fall during the district's board meeting later this month.
Officials with the district say the estimated cost for the new safety precautions, cameras and online instruction is around $560,000 district wide in CARES Act funding.
