Low-pressure area could become Tropical Storm Fay off coast within days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances that a low-pressure area over South Carolina could develop over the next two days.
It is currently located along the coast of northeastern South Carolina and has been producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic.
But forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance it will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours and a 70 percent chance of formation over the next five days.
The low is expected to move northwestward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks Thursday.
"Our impacts from this storm have already been felt in the form of heavy rain and clouds over the last 24 to 48 hours. We expect improving weather here locally as this storm develops and moves away from us," Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
That would mean South Carolina would likely miss the worst of expected heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina, the coastal Mid-Atlantic and southern New England during the next few days.
