Magnolia development planning for more water access along Ashley River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new project will bring multiple different waterfront amenities including an overlook, a boardwalk, public pier and a marina to proposed development.
The nearly 200 acres of land sits off Milford Street, along the Ashley River, in the “neck” of the peninsula.
Phase one of Magnolia was the construction of a bridge to get to the property. Phase two is currently underway, which developers say includes the construction of roads and other infrastructure that will allow access to the waterfront.
Construction for the waterfront is expected to begin in two or three years. Currently, they are in the early stages of the permitting and planning process for the waterfront areas.
Now the impact of the water amenities and the surrounding wildlife can be viewed online. It’s currently up for public comment through the Army Corps of Engineers until July 13th.
The project management group says the overlook area and boardwalk will be open and free to the public.
Developers say the neighborhoods that border the Magnolia development have been stressing their desire for water access along the Ashley River.
The waterfront would include a publicly accessible marina, called the Parker Heights Marina. It will have 15 boat slips and serve short stays, seasonal and annual dockage, along with recreational boaters. It’s also planning to include a kayak dock.
The proposed Kings Grant Boardwalk will have a boardwalk leading to an overlook, while developers say the Heriot Overlook would consist of a 3,267-square-foot “D” shaped overlook on the western side of the existing Heriot Street Bridge.
The Landing Lane Pier will have a walkway with handrails leading to an 800-square-foot covered waterside pavilion. Located north and south of the pavilion will be a fixed pier that also leads to a floating dock. The developer says the design of Magnolia is inspired by other local iconic places like Brittlebank Park, Waterfront Park and White Point Gardens.
The Magnolia Project says their goal is to have construction completed by 2028.
