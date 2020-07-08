Multiple Lowcountry counties need ‘stay at home’ orders, Harvard researchers say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across South Carolina, 18 counties have high enough risk levels for contracting COVID-19 to warrant stay-at-home orders, according to researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.
The agency posted a state map displaying risk levels for the coronavirus, listing 18 of the state's 46 counties as having a high risk level.
In the Lowcountry, those counties include Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.
Risk levels were calculated based a rolling seven-day average of cases per 100,000 in the county's population.
CLICK HERE to view the map.
Counties listed in red on the agency's map have more than 25 cases per 100,000 and are considered at a "tipping point," with stay-at-home orders necessary.
An orange level, called "accelerated spread," feature counties with between 10 and 24 cases per 100,000 and researchers advise either stay-at-home orders or rigorous test and trace programs.
The next lowest level, "community spread," is marked by between one and nine cases per 100,000 and rigorous test and trace programs are advised.
For the lowest level, designated as green on the map with an average of less than one person per 100,000, the county would be listed as "on track for containment."
No South Carolina counties appear in green, and only one, Marlboro County, is listed in yellow.
Charleston County, with 5,978 confirmed cases, has a 7-day moving average of 81 cases per 100,000 people, ranking it highest in the state.
In Dorchester County, there are 1,133 confirmed cases, representing 44 cases per 100,000 people. Berkeley County has 1,654 confirmed cases with 41 cases per 100,000 people.
Georgetown County, at 630 cases, has 43 cases per 100,000 people.
Orangeburg and Horry Counties are also listed with the high risk level, along with Allendale, Bamberg, Chester, Florence, Kershaw, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Marion, and Richland Counties.
