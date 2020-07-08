Revitalization commission getting updates on three major drainage projects in West Ashley

“We’re also looking at environmental permitting because installing new outfall means marsh impacts,” Fountain said. “It means bringing more water into the marsh in a different location. We while we’re doing that environmental work we’re also going to try to do a permit to clean and improve the outfall that exists down by William Ackerman laying on the south side of the shopping center. So that’s also a major permitting process that might take a year or two to get through all the environmental permits.”