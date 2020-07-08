Search underway for missing S.C. teen with autism

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) — A search is underway Tuesday night for a missing 15-year-old girl with autism from the Upstate.
Nicolette "Noel" Sloan was last seen in the area of Brown Street and South Main Street in Greer Tuesday at around 8 p.m., Greer Police Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said.
Police believe Noel left on foot but they do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing when she disappeared, Fortenberry said.
She stands 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 70 to 80 pounds and left with a bag of toys, police said.
Anyone with information about Sloan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.
