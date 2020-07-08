Steve Bergin steps down as head coach of Stingrays

“Moving on from this organization and city is the hardest decision that I have ever had to make in my life. It is never easy to move on from a place that has given you so much. I loved my time here and will never forget the people that I was able to work and develop relationships with. I would like to thank our owner Todd Halloran for the opportunity and trust in me to coach this team. The staff, Ryan Blair, Rick Covard, Cameron Parker and Jared Shafran, for all the hard work and dedication they have put into the success of this organization. The players, who without your sacrifice and dedication, none of our team’s success would have been possible. The relationships I have built with you guys will be something I will never forget. I would like to thank Jason Fitzsimmons for his support and guidance throughout my four years here. Not only in hockey, but more importantly, off the ice. He has been a great example of true character. Most importantly, I would like to thank Rob Concannon and Ryan Warsofsky for giving me the opportunity four years ago to be a part of this organization and for teaching me what it means to be a Stingray. I am excited to see what the future holds for me and will always look back on my time here with great memories.”