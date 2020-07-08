Uninsured SC residents can apply for free COVID-19 testing

To apply for the coverage of COVID-19 testing costs, visit scdhhs.gov/COVID19 and click on “Apply for COVID-19 Limited Benefit Coverage” to download an application. Then follow the instructions on the application for how to return it, or call 888-549-0820 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.