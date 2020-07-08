USC’s Campbell Signs Free-Agent Deal with Brewers

Campbell, a native of Durham, N.C., hit .256 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI in 14 games played in 2020. He had a six-game hitting streak from Feb. 15-23 and was 8-for-11 in stolen bases, which was tied for fifth in the SEC. In his three seasons in Columbia, Campbell had 10 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 RBI. Campbell was drafted by the Brewers in the 19th round coming out of high school in 2017.