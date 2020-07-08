WATCH: U.S. Attorney General Barr, Sen. Scott in Columbia to discuss justice in America

WATCH: U.S. Attorney General Barr, Sen. Scott in Columbia to discuss justice in America
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WMBF News Staff | July 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 10:33 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Attorney General William Barr will join South Carolina church leaders and law enforcement officials to discuss justice in America, according to a press release.

The two will start the morning Wednesday at Bethel A.M.E. Church with pastors and community leaders before holding a press availability starting at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

WMBF will carry the press briefing live on our website, news app and Facebook page.

