Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect wanted for murder of two women

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect wanted for a double homicide in Cross that took the lives of two women.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said authorities are searching for 19-year-old Damayjhon Quintez Gadson wanted in connection to the murders of 61-year-old Lori Gentile of Mount Pleasant and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson of Reevesville.
BCSO officials said Gadson is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
“He is known to frequent the Eutawville and Cross area,” the sheriff’s offie said.”Gadson also has ties to Beaufort.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call (843) 719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
On June 29, dispatch operators received an emergency call about a possible motor vehicle accident. When deputies responded to the Cross community they discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
“I stated before that Berkeley County will not tolerate brutal attacks against our citizens.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. “The work that detectives completed around the clock to identify this individual proves that. Members of our community assisted in the process to find the person responsible. We are asking that same community to please help us get this dangerous man in custody. If you know where Gadson is, we want to know immediately.”
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
Lewis said Gadson is believed to target prostitutes online with the promise of money, then robs them and sexually assaults them. The sheriff said the suspect arranges to meet the victims in rural areas.
According to Lewis, authorities believe there are victims in Orangeburg and Berkeley counties.
Lewis said the case in Cross is believed to be a sexual encounter the suspect arranged online.
