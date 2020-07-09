Coroner identifies man killed in Dorchester County crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner says a Harleyville man died late Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash.
Paul Michael Infinger, 42, died at the scene of the crash on Greenhill Road, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. and Infinger was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Brouthers said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.