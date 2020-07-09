Deputies search for couple in theft of 86-year-old’s wallet

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos that show a couple they are trying to identify in the theft of a woman’s wallet.
The incident happened on June 27 at approximately 2:37 p.m. at the Cane Bay Publix grocery store, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
“We understand the photos are not of the best quality, but we do believe that someone who knows these individuals will be able to ID them,” the post states.
Deputies say the couple were seen on video surveillance following an 86-year-old woman through the shopping aisles.
“Eventually, when the elderly woman turned her back, her wallet was discovered missing and both subjects immediately left the store,” the post states.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call Detective Melendez at 843-719-5042 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
