3 face charges in scuffle during protests at the Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a total of three men have been charged in an altercation that began Sunday during simultaneous protests at the Charleston Battery.
Akaleb Antonio Simmons, 19, has been charged with malicious injury to personal property, while David Austin Bennett, 27; and Alan Smith, 47; have both been charged with third degree assault and battery, police say.
The charges stem from a scuffle that broke out at approximately 11:45 a.m. between participants of rival protest groups, an incident report states. The scuffle was captured on police body camera video, the report states.
Police say Smith had attached a Confederate flag to a makeshift pipe flagpole that he carried over his shoulder and that Simmons tried to rip the flag from the pole after the flag “brushed across his face.” While Smith and Simmons wrestled over the flag and flagpole, police say Simmons ripped the flag, leaving him with the flag and Smith with the pole.
The affidavit states Smith responded by swinging the flagpole at Simmons, striking him with it.
As the altercation was occurring, an affidavit states Bennett ran up behind Simmons and punched him in the head. Police say after the strike landed, Bennett maintained contact with Simmons, pushing him and forcing him to the ground.
Smith was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to jail records.
Simmons and Bennett were expected to appear before a bond court judge Thursday afternoon, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A booking photo for Simmons was not available from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
