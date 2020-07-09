Investigation continuing into Don Holt crash that killed tow truck driver, injured deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash that led to the death of a tow truck driver and critically injured a Charleston County deputy.
William Ellis, 45, of North Charleston died as a result of the crash. Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Costanzo was critically injured in the crash.
The crash happened at 9:51 a.m. on July 1 in the westbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge. Investigators say Ellis had pulled his tow truck to the scene to help the driver of a disabled vehicle and Costanzo stopped to assist Ellis and the driver.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said both Costanzo and Ellis were out of their vehicles when a Ford F-350 truck pulling a trailer then struck the rear of the deputy’s Dodge Charger. The deputy’s vehicle then, in turn, struck other vehicles and the two men. Investigators said Ellis went over the side of the bridge and into the water below. His body was recovered the following day.
Southern said the investigation into what led to the crash remains active and said the agency could not yet release further details. No charges have been filed so far, he said.
Costanzo remains hospitalized, according to a post from the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. That post also included this update from Costanzo’s family:
Mike is continuing to move in the right direction slowly but surely. Today we received an amazing showing of support from Mike’s school, Sullivans Island Elementary, in the form of cards, pictures, videos and Publix gift cards for his daughter. We can’t wait to be able to get the cards put up in his room so he can see how much he is loved by the SIES community and the number of people he has praying for his recovery!
