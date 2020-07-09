Isle of Palms seeks Greenbelt funds for new proposed boardwalk

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms officials are seeking Charleston County funding to provide a boardwalk with better beach accessibility for people with physical challenges.
The City of Isle of Palms Administrator Desiree Fragoso says the beach access at 42nd Avenue is unique because it may be the City’s only opportunity to construct a relatively flat boardwalk that could provide Americans with Disabilities Act compliant access to the beach.
Currently, the beach access at 42nd Avenue is a sand walkway.
Isle of Palms officials say that they hope Charleston County’s finance committee approves the $100,000 Greenbelt funds for their ADA Compliant Beach Walkover & Observation Deck.
The Isle of Palms is proposing a 20% match of the Greenbelt funds going toward the new boardwalk, officials say. This means a match of 20 cents for every $1 of Greenbelt funds, for a total they say of $20,000 for the city.
The city says the boardwalk would extend to the seaward toe of the first dunes, but it would not go over the water.
While there are no models yet for how the new boardwalk would look, Fragoso says it would be a similar concept/design of the boardwalk at the 21st Avenue beach access path.
City officials added that this project supports the Greenbelt Program’s vision by providing beach access to the community and enhancing public access to the water for people with physical disabilities.
Once approved, the city could submit an approval request for construction.
They say they are hoping to complete this project during 2020-2021 fiscal year.
