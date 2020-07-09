Developers seeking new John’s Island housing development with water access and garden amenities

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development along River Road on Johns island could soon become a new housing subdivision.
On Thursday, the applicant, Levi Grantham, LLC, is requesting to rezone the land, which includes some houses and undeveloped land, for 39 lots for single family homes and for additional structures.
This is on 11.861-acres of land on Johns Island along Murray Creek.
Levi Grantham, LLC also said they are requesting to bring common areas, which could include one community dock, pavilions, picnic areas, fire pits and sitting areas.
They also want to bring a 0.25-acre "Micro-Farm." They describe this as an area for local agricultural sales and production.
The Charleston County Planning and Public Works Committee says it could include raised garden beds, hoop houses, greenhouses, storage buildings, wash stations and a farm stand.
After Thursday’s Planning and Public Works Committee meeting, this development will have three more readings before it can move on with the approval and groundbreaking process.
