Police investigating after man fatally shot in Goose Creek neighborhood

By Ray Rivera | July 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 4:19 PM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Goose Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say at 1:34 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Sora Lane in the Woodland Lake Subdivision for a report of gun shots.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 20-year-old man on the front porch of a home on Sora Lane.

EMS arrived on the scene and declared the victim deceased.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Goose Creek police.

Resident reported a heavy police presence in the area, and investigators were seen placing crime scene tape around a home.

