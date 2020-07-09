Police investigating after man fatally shot in Goose Creek neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Goose Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say at 1:34 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Sora Lane in the Woodland Lake Subdivision for a report of gun shots.
When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 20-year-old man on the front porch of a home on Sora Lane.
EMS arrived on the scene and declared the victim deceased.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Goose Creek police.
Resident reported a heavy police presence in the area, and investigators were seen placing crime scene tape around a home.
